Reflecting on time behind bars, Anwar says self-discipline will get you through MCO

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shared some tips on overcoming the boredom caused by the movement control order (MCO), citing self-discipline as what got him through 11 years in prison.

He said having a strict schedule helped as it kept his mind sharp and his body healthy by having time to read and exercise regularly.

“For example, I have a strict schedule in Sungai Buloh. I divide my time for example by making sure I finish a book in two days, memorising a [Quran chapter] in one weeks and finishing a novel in two more days and exercise between 45 minutes to one hour or our body will be weak.

“My schedule is like this: get up at 5am, read the Quran, subuh prayers, then have breakfast of plain toast and tea then start reading, then Zuhur prayers, reading again, Asar prayers then we exercise then Maghrib and Isya prayers and read the Quran again,” he told his audience in a Facebook Live stream last night.

Anwar said the order for the public to stay at home is much easier to endure, in comparison, as they can still interact and communicate with their families and loved ones.

He said that he now divides his time under a similar schedule, and asked everyone to be calm while enduring the MCO period.

“Now is like home detention, but we have our family, we can cook, we can communicate, we can do our gardens for a bit, so it is different from the jail,” he said.

More than 1,000 individuals have been arrested nationwide under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, which carries a RM1,000 fine or six-month jail term for breaching the MCO since it was enforced on March 18.

Anwar was arrested several times and was jailed three times including under the Internal Security Act in 1974 as well as prison sentence in 1999 and 2015.

He was given a full pardon in 2018 after Pakatan Harapan won the general election.