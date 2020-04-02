Melaka forms special committee to combat Covid-19

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. Melaka will set up a committee to monitor and deliver information on Covid-19 to its people in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, April 2 — The state government has set up a special committee to monitor and deliver information to the people on Covid-19 in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the committee was headed by State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan.

“The objective of setting up the special committee is to enable the state government to obtain information for dissemination to the lower level other than to better understand the actual situation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said the state government decided to postpone Friday prayer during the movement control order (MCO) until April 14 or until a subsequent directive, and cancel Ramadan bazaar in the state.

In another development, Sulaiman said the state government agreed to approve three special incentives worth RM2.84 million, namely, in addition to the incentives which had been announced to the people prior to this following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incentives, firstly, putting off water extraction charges to 169 holders of raw water extraction licensees from April until June and, secondly, monthly incentive payments to 495 local authority frontliners until Covid-19 is overcome.

Thirdly, reduction of rental for small and medium industries and Melaka State Development Corporation (PKNM) entrepreneurs, namely, those with arrears of not more than two months would be exempted two months’ rentals while those with arrears of more than two months would be given a 50 per cent discount for two months’ rentals. — Bernama