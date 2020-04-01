Segamat Hospital denies disseminating information on Covid-19

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — The Segamat Hospital has denied that it had made any public announcement on Covid-19 in every area in the district.

Segamat Hospital director Dr Azhar Mohd Sali said he also refuted any information linked to Covid-19 in the district of Segamat which were said to be sourced from the hospital.

‘’The public is urged not to viral any news which is not valid to avoid triggering fear or confusion in society,’’ he said in a statement which was uploaded on the official Facebook of the Johor Health Department (JKN) here, tonight.

He said this when referring to a chain message which viralled on Whatsapp on the announcement of information on positive Covid-19 cases in the district of Segamat which was allegedly issued by the Segamat Hospital. — Bernama