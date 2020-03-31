Covid-19: Six more deaths, 140 new cases but 58 recoveries

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced six new deaths from Covid-19 in Malaysia today.

He said total deaths from the coronavirus locally were now at 43.

“A total of 140 new cases were reported, bringing the total case to 2,767,” he said in a press conference this evening.

Dr Noor Hisham said 58 patients have recovered and discharged today.

“At the moment, a total of 537 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals,” he said.

He disclosed that 94 Covid-19 patients were under intensive care, with 60 requiring ventilators.

