Covid-19: Six months levy exemption for over 30,000 employers, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — More than 30,000 employers registered with the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) will be given a six-month levy exemption from April to September.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in a statement today said the initiative was a government effort to safeguard the welfare and alleviate the burdens of employers and the people as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, while ensuring that the local labour market remained resilient.

“No registration is required as all employers registered with HRDF will be exempted from making contributions automatically,” he said.

Under the Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad Act 2001 (Act 612), all employers under the 63 sub-sectors within three main economic sectors, namely, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, with 10 or more employees are required to register and to contribute one per cent of the worker’s monthly salary to the HRDF.

Employers or employees who would like to know more about levy exemption can visit www.hrdf.com.my or to contact customer service at [email protected] or at 1800-88-4800. — Bernama