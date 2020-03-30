CIMB call centre staff tests positive for Covid-19

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad today confirmed that one of its call centre’s employees has tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — CIMB Group Holdings Berhad today confirmed that one of its call centre’s employees has tested positive for Covid-19.

It said the employee, based at Menara Southern Bank in Bukit Damansara, is currently being treated at a government hospital.

“Contact tracing is being conducted, with all those in direct contact with the affected employee placed under home quarantine, until given the appropriate medical clearance,” CIMB said in a statement.

The group’s call centre has been closed to undergo a thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning process. Although CIMB’s other call centres elsewhere remain operational, this will impact the number of calls we are able to attend to this morning.

“We seek the understanding of all customers as we work hard to get the call centre up and running again. Our thoughts are with all our frontliners who are operating business, as usual, to ensure essential services for our customers continue as seamlessly as possible.

“In the meantime, we request that our customers go to www.cimb.com.my/covid19support, our dedicated Covid19 page, where we have a comprehensive set of FAQs for Covid-19 financial relief packages,” it said.

Several precautionary measures had earlier been implemented by CIMB, including a mandatory travel declaration policy, hygiene and social distancing measures at both Head Office and branches.

“CIMB is monitoring the situation closely and further updates will be provided as necessary. We would like to advise our customers to use our online services and only if there is an absolute need to visit a branch,” said the group.

As of yesterday afternoon, Malaysia has recorded approximately 2,470 Covid-19 positive cases, with 388 recoveries and 35 deaths. The global statistics for the pandemic now stands at approximately 721,412 positive cases, 151,004 recoveries, and 33,956 deaths.