Good Samaritans help produce personal protective equipment for Covid-19 frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline personnel including healthcare workers has prompted non-governmental organisations, higher education institutions, and individuals to come forward and help produce them.

In their own creative ways, the good Samaritans have taken the initiative at their own cost to provide the essential equipment to help national heroes combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Machang, Kelantan, a group of staff and students of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan Branch, assisted by members of the public, have raised funds and produced the ‘DIY UITMCK’ face shield through the “Together We Stand” programme.

Its rector Assoc Prof Dr Zulkifli Mohamed said about 800 face shields were produced through the first phase of the programme held over four days.

“Among the hospitals or health clinics that have received the contribution include the Labok Health Clinic, the Machang Hospital, and the Kuala Krai Hospital and these premises were selected as they provide screening services for the virus as well as treatments for Covid-19 patients,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, a group of five housewives have made good use of the time during the movement control order (MCO) by making PPE after learning that there was a shortage in the market.

Bayt Assayyidah Khadeejah Al Kubro chairman Siti Aishah Johari said that during the initial stage of the MCO, they took the initiative to distribute food aid to ‘asnaf’ and the poor, but as more people had started doing the same, they began looking for other initiatives to undertake.

“So far, 300 face shields have been made and disributed to the Senawang Health Clinic, while some 800 pieces have not been completed as we ran out of some of the material.

“In order to make the face shield, we need materials such as sponges, A4-sized plastic, double-sided tape and string, but we are currently running out of material, especially sponges, so we have to wait before we can produce more,” she said when contacted.

Siti Aishah also called on any individuals to make contributions in the form of material or cash, while members public who wished to help could donate to ‘Baitul Khadeejah Al Kubro’ Bank Islam account (05067010013108).

Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan Community Development Department (Kemas) said it was also ready to assist in the production of PPE equipment for the Health Ministry with the help of its 26 staff.

State Kemas director Muhamad Abu Bakar said so far, the department was still awaiting instructions and approval for its sewing division staff to begin making the equipment. — Bernama