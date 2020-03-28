Grab Malaysia welcomes RM500 cash aid for e-hailing drivers

Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh welcomed the RM500 one-off cash aid to every driver, saying the money will be helpful during this challenging period. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, March 28 ― Grab Malaysia has expressed gratitude to the government for the aid offered under the economic stimulus package to the 120,000 e-hailing drivers whose income has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh welcomed the RM500 one-off cash aid to every driver, saying the money will be helpful during this challenging period. The money will be paid next month.

“In these challenging times, we are thankful for the support for the hardworking Malaysians in the digital and gig economy. Together, with help from the government and industry, we hope that this community is able to ride out this period,” he said in a statement.

He said Grab Malaysia has launched a Partner Protection Fund which provides financial assistance to those who are required to self-quarantine or seek treatment for Covid-19. ― Bernama