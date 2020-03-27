Education Ministry readying guidelines on teaching, learning during MCO

Parents have been advised to help educate their children at home by accessing EduwebTV and CikgooTube. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has prepared guidelines on the Implementation of Teaching and Learning (PdP) for the Movement Control Order (MCO) period aimed at defining the roles and responsibilities of administrators, teachers, parents and students in ensuring the effectiveness of PdP.

The ministry, in realising that there are differences in terms of access to communication technology among teachers, parents and students, stated that teachers could use various online and appropriate social media platforms to plan and give out assignments or homework.

“For students with limited Internet access, teachers can ask them to carry out learning activities using textbooks, workbooks, review books and activity books without leaving the house to ensure that no one misses out on learning,” the ministry said in a statement today.

It added that teachers could refer to the learning platforms provided by the ministry, state education departments, district education offices and schools or any other appropriate platforms.

The statement said that ministry’s MOE-DL learning platform could be accessed via http://www.moe-dl.edu.my, which provides links to Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams for PdP purposes, digital textbooks, PdP videos (EduwebTV/CikgooTube) and PdP-compliant application links like Edpuzzle (interactive video-teaching app), Quizizz (game quiz) and Kahoot (game-based learning).

Parents can also help educate their children at home by accessing EduwebTV (video collection) via http://eduwebtv.moe.edu.my and CikgooTube (sharing video collection of teachers’ creative efforts) via http://bit.ly/cikgootube.

According to the ministry, teachers will be given flexibility when it comes to the PdP’s length of time, mentoring methods, checking of exercises, assignments and homework, but the delivery and pick-up of printed material during the MCO is strictly prohibited. — Bernama