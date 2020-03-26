Senior minister denies food transportation can’t get through roadblocks during MCO

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said claims that the police have prevented vehicles transporting food items from going through roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) are untrue.

He also gave an assurance that vehicles transporting food items and other essentials will be prioritised at roadblocks.

“The police through the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) have given their assurance that these vehicles will be allowed through.

“There has never been any restriction on vehicles transporting food items, vegetables and essential goods,” said Ismail during a press conference after chairing the special task force meeting in Putrajaya today.

Ismail, who is also the defence minister, said the false claims had stemmed from several fake news reports.

He said claims that vegetables from Cameron Highlands had to be discarded after they could not pass through roadblocks were also untrue.

“My advice to those who disseminate fake news is that no one benefits from it. It is destructive and only causes panic,” said Ismail.

On Tuesday, Ismail announced a special committee headed by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is to be set up to ensure an adequate supply of foodstuff during the ongoing MCO period.

He said the committee will also comprise representatives from the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to discuss the food supply chain and transportation of foodstuff to consumers.