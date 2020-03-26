No Malaysian tourists stranded in Switzerland, says embassy

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Embassy of Malaysia in Switzerland has confirmed that no Malaysian tourists are stranded in Switzerland following the travel restrictions that have been imposed to contain Covid-19.

The embassy, in a reply statement to Bernama, said calls are made to registered Malaysian travellers in Switzerland to gather information on their well-being.

“We will assure them (Malaysian travellers) by providing the latest updates on the situation in Malaysia and Switzerland besides having updates on our websites and social media with useful links related to Covid-19,” the statement said.

On the advice and message to Malaysians in Switzerland especially students and their parents living in Malaysia, the embassy said they should keep themselves updated on the latest developments in Switzerland via the website of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“They should also stay safe and obey all the measures and recommendations put in place by the Swiss Government to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

“Foreigners are urged to contact the competent cantonal migration office to extend their visa, if necessary or obtain an exit card in order to catch the next possible outbound flight to Malaysia,” it said. — Bernama