King, Queen under quarantine after seven Istana Negara staff contract Covid-19

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Istana Negara today confirmed that seven of its staff have been tested positive for Covid-19 and currently receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had also undergone the Covid-19 tests, but their results came out negative.

“Nevertheless, Their Majesties are now observing a 14-day self-quarantine, starting yesterday,” he said. ― Bernama