28 people arrested in Sarawak for breaching MCO

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 26 — The state police have arrested 28 people for breaching the movement control order (MCO) since yesterday, Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said in a statement.

He said they were arrested at roadblocks from 1am yesterday to 8am today under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 7(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

“The 26 were arrested because they could not provide lawful reasons to the police while another two were detained at Batu Niah police station for ramming a police roadblock,” he said.

He added the 26, including nine from Miri, seven from Sarikei and four from Dalat, were later released on police bail after their statements were recorded.

Dev Kumar warned the people to comply with the MCO as the police will not hesitate to arrest anyone who cannot provide lawful reasons when questioned at roadblocks or during snap checks.

He added Section 186 of the Penal Code imposes a maximum two-year jail term, or a maximum fine of up to RM10,000, or both upon conviction.

He said Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act provides a fine of not more than RM1,000, or a jail term of six months, or both upon conviction.