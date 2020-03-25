Covid-19: Penang announces RM75m in aid for vulnerable groups

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 25 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today announced a RM75 million aid package for hawkers, traders, taxi drivers, trishaw riders, the disabled and B40 groups.

The Penang lawmaker said the state had initially announced a RM20 million aid package but due to the impact of the movement control order (MCO) following the Covid-19 outbreak, the state government has decided to increase it.

“After taking into account the impact on the most vulnerable groups in these eight days and the needs of these groups, we have decided to approve additional aid to bring the total aid package to be given out to RM75 million,” he said in his daily message on Facebook today.

MORE TO COME



