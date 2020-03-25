Adequate food supply in Sabah, says CM after MCO extension

People are seen stocking up on food and other goods during the panic buying at a hypermarket in Kajang March 16, 2020. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would ensure that food supplies including vegetables were sufficient for the Sabahans. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — The Sabah government has assured that food supply in the state will remain adequate even though the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been extended until April 14.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government would ensure that food supplies including vegetables were sufficient for the Sabah people.

“I was informed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) that the supply of essential goods (in Sabah) is sufficient.

“However, we will ensure that the supply of essential goods reaches every village,” he told a press conference after announcing the Sabah Covid-19 aid package at the Sabah state administrative centre here today. — Bernama