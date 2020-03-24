In self-isolation, Khairy wishes son happy birthday through window amid Covid-19 outbreak

Khairy Jamaluddin arrives at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday wished his youngest son Raif Averroes happy birthday through a glass window separating them, due to his voluntary decision to isolate himself from his family amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Khairy, who recently returned to the Cabinet in his new post of minister of science, technology and innovation, posted on Instagram the birthday greeting to his third and youngest child nicknamed “Leo”.

“Happy 5th birthday, my little lion man. Because Papa has to go out for work, Papa has decided to self-isolate when coming home. That’s to keep you and everyone else safe (especially grandma!).

“It makes Papa sad that I can’t hug you and kiss you today, and that we can only see each other through the window. When you grow up, I’ll tell you all about how everyone in the world had to play their part to help each other. Love you, my Raif,” he wrote in the brief message yesterday evening.

Attached together with the post was a photograph of Khairy and his child, who were face to face but separated by glass panels.

Malaysia is currently under a two-week movement control order from March 18 to March 31, with all Malaysians told not to go out except for daily necessities or if they are working in essential services during this period.

On March 19, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the government had on March 18 decided to form a special committee to coordinate action from all ministries that have a role to play in tackling Covid-19 and with the ministries to present the latest report in daily meetings.