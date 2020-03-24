Grab drivers roped in to support food and mart delivery service

A GrabFood rider picks up his order at a McDonald’s outlet in Bangsar March 18, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Grab Malaysia today included its drivers to support its Food and Mart delivery services following a significant decline in transportation service due to the movement control order (MCO).

A Grab Malaysia spokesperson acknowledged that there was now a demand for deliveries nationwide due to the MCO order until March 31st.

“With the strain on delivery networks, we have onboarded our drivers to support our Food and Mart delivery services,” said the spokesperson.

To-date, the spokesperson added that Grab Malaysia have onboarded tens of thousands of drivers nationwide.

“This enables our driver-partners to take advantage of our ecosystems and still be able to generate an income to sustain their families.

“In addition, we also hope to provide the highest levels of reliability for our Food, Mart and Delivery customers,” said the spokesperson.

Since the start of last week, food delivery services have gained in popularity following the imposition of the MCO nationwide.

Following the MCO period, Grab assured that all of its services including GrabFood, GrabExpress, GrabMart and GrabCar would continue to operate as usual.

Grab Malaysia said it remains committed to serving and supporting all of its drivers, delivery partners, merchant partners, passengers and staff during this difficult time.