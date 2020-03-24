Govt to introduce new campaign to replace Visit Malaysia 2020, says tourism minister

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the campaign to run on a long-term, would capitalise on the ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’ brand while highlighting on the country’s unique experiences. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will introduce a new campaign to replace the Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) campaign which was cancelled following the Covid-19 situation.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the campaign to run on a long-term, would capitalise on the ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’ brand while highlighting on the country’s unique experiences.

“Motac is confident that this effort will strengthen the country’s competitiveness and sustainability in tourism while ensuring the industry is inclusive,” she said in a statement today.

On March 18, Nancy announced the immediate cancellation of VM2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in addition to the impact of the outbreak which had affected the local and international tourism sector.

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, Nancy said tourism industry players such as hoteliers, travel agents as well as food and beverage businesses suffered an estimated loss of RM9 billion in the first quarter of the year.

As such she said, after discussing with the industry players on March 17, it was decided that a strategic action plan should be introduced.

“Motac has put in place an action plan to help revitalise the industry and ensure the well-being of Malaysians whose livelihoods depend on this industry.

“Among those present were representatives of the associations from the hotel and tourism industry, bus operators, traders, tour guides and taxi drivers. The meeting was organised by the Tourism Recovery Action Council (TRAC),” she added.

Nancy said Motac would discuss with the Ministry of Finance and related agencies, in looking into details tabled by the tourism industry players especially on the forms of assistance that could be channelled to the industry. — Bernama