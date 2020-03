People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― City Hall (DBKL) today cancelled an order from two days ago that made it compulsory for face masks to be used by everyone including customers in supermarkets and restaurants here.

The KL mayor instead said today that the practice of wearing face masks was now “encouraged” in such premises.

Confusion arose over the matter after health authorities said the masks were not essential for non-frontline health workers.

MORE TO COME