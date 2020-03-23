Infectious diseases pioneer Dr Lee voices worry as daughter starts work in Covid-19 ward

Datuk Dr Christopher Lee is a member of the Selangor task force for Covid-19. ― Picture by Ahmad Yusni

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Datuk Dr Christopher Lee has been at the forefront of the country's fight against infectious diseases for many decades.

But today, the retired Health Ministry deputy director-general (research and technical support), who is a member of the Selangor task force for Covid-19, took to Twitter to voice his worry.

As a parent.

Dr Lee penned a poignant message about his daughter who was going to start her first day as a medical officer at the Covid-19 ward at the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban, Negri Sembilan and his worry about it.

20 yrs ago, my 9 yr daughter told me "Be careful, Papa" when I left to serve in the SARS ward @ HKL. This morning, I reminded Hannah to "Take care, girl" when she starts her 1st day as an MO in the COVID ward in Seremban. Many parents are feeling what I'm feeling now...worried. pic.twitter.com/phXdXMXECb — Christopher Lee (@chriskc_Lee) March 22, 2020

Dr Lee is known for his work in HIV/AIDS and infectious diseases.

He was one of five specialists with the Health Ministry treating infectious diseases including HIV in the early days where he handled his first case of the virus at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

The Universiti Malaya graduate also went for a fellowship in infectious diseases.

This included training at the Regional Infectious Diseases Unit, City Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Among his previous positions was as infectious diseases physician at HKL, head of the infectious diseases unit and department of medicine at Hospital Sungai Buloh and national advisor for infectious diseases in the Health Ministry.

Dr Lee was also instrumental in finding the site where Hospital Sungai Buloh was built.



