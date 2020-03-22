Health Ministry: 123 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today, total now 1,306

Army personnel have their temperature checked at IPD Shah Alam, before assisting the police in enforcing the movement control order (MCO), March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Health Ministry director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 123 new positive Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,306.

“Based on initial investigations, of the 123 new cases reported today, 74 cases are linked to the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque gathering cluster.

“49 more cases are linked to other clusters, and are currently under investigation to be determined,” he told a press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that to date, 25 patients have been discharged after recovering, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 139 people.

