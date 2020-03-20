Penang exco urges Chinese community to delay Qing Ming this year

The Qing Ming festival falls on April 4 this year and tomb sweeping may be carried out 10 days before and after April 4. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, March 20 ― Penang exco Chong Eng asked state residents to delay the annual Qing Ming festival in light of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that is effective until March 31.

The women, family development, gender inclusiveness and religions other than Islam committee chairman said everyone must adhere to the MCO to stay home.

“I have consulted Chinese customs experts and in reference to the announcements made by the Union of Malaysia Chinese Cemetery Associations, I hope everyone will abide by the MCO, stay at home and defer tomb sweeping activities to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” she said in a statement issued today.

The Qing Ming festival falls on April 4 this year and tomb sweeping may be carried out 10 days before and after April 4.

Customarily, families would visit and make offerings to their departed loved ones in cemeteries and columbarium during Qing Ming.

The Union of Malaysia Chinese Cemetery Associations had issued a notice that tomb sweeping can still be carried out 10 days after April 4 and families can choose to make their offerings to their ancestors at home during the MCO period.

“Although filial piety and respect for elders are important, we need to first take care of ourselves and people surrounding us,” Chong said.

The Padang Lallang assemblyman said everyone must cooperate during the MCO as healthcare workers in the front line are working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We need your support to stay at home for yourself and your families, so that the frontliners would be able to return home to meet their loved ones,” she said.