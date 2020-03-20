Johor rolls out aid measures for residents facing Covid-19 crisis

Hasni said as of yesterday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state had risen to 101 from 88 cases the day before. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 20 — The Johor government today launched the Johor Ihsan Initiative to assist state residents affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said as of yesterday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state had risen to 101 from 88 cases the day before.

“As a step towards ensuring the people’s welfare, the state government will provide a one-off payment of RM1,000 to all Covid-19 victims in Johor.

“In addition to that, the state government will provide RM2,000 to the beneficiaries of those who have died due to the Covid-19 infection,” said Hasni.

In addition to that, Hasni said the state government also agreed to a one-off allocation of RM20,000 to each of the state’s 56 assemblymen for them to assist their constituents during the Covid-19 crisis.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, made the announcement in a live Facebook telecast via his official account here today.

Hasni also said the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) will provide assistance to asnaf (those categorised as destitute in Islam), who are affected by the current situation.

Besides taking care of the people’s welfare, Hasni said the state government has also looked into the economic and other sectors affected by the situation.

“The state government will exempt rental for 10,371 traders who are renting at premises owned by local councils, including those in public markets starting from April until December this year.

“Additionally, 151 small and medium traders operating at premises owned by the state government will also be given the necessary assistance and incentives,” he said.

Hasni said for state government staff, which have part-time working status, their daily salaries would be included throughout the 14-day movement control order period.

He assured the public that the Johor government will continue to consider other initiatives to assist and ease the burden on those affected by Covid-19 crisis.

“Any current developments on this matter (Covid-19) will be communicated to the public from time-to-time,” said Hasni.

Earlier, the Selangor government had announced its stimulus package worth RM128.78 million to ease the burden of state residents facing the Covid-19 crisis and a nationwide MCO.



