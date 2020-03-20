Health Ministry: Symptom-free people can take Covid-19 test at home

The Health Ministry said those who want to make use of the service, arranged in collaboration with the private sector, can set the time of the home visit to take the blood sample. — Picture courtesy of Henrik Dolle/ Istock.com

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — People who do not have symptoms can take the Covid-19 test at home without having to go to a health facility, according to the Health Ministry.

In an FAQ (frequently asked questions) response, it said those who want to make use of the service, arranged in collaboration with the private sector, can set the time of the home visit to take the blood sample.

“The private company will impose a charge for the service to take the sample,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said this service is currently provided by, among others, BookDoc; Pantai Premier Pathology Sdn Bhd; Lablink (M) Sdn Bhd (KPJ); Qualitas Medical Group Sdn Bhd; Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur; Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur; Pantai Hospital Cheras; Pantai Hospital Klang; Pantai Hospital Ayer Keroh, Melaka; Twin Towers Medical Centre, KLCC; and DoctorOnCall.

Interested members of the public can surf the websites of these companies for more information.

Meanwhile, the ministry advised the people to use the three-ply surgical face mask to help check the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama