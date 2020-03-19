Covid-19: Armed Forces denies using helicopters to spray disinfectants

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the news was fake. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) today dismissed social media reports claiming that special military helicopters have been used to spray disinfectants against Covid-19 across the country.

When contacted by Bernama, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the news was fake.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (MKN), in a statement, asked the public to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information.

“It should be noted that any person found to be spreading false news may be prosecuted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” it said.

Today, a message has gone viral on social media alleging that special military helicopters will spray disinfectants against Covid-19 nationwide and that people must stay indoors after midnight.

The message reads: “You must be indoors after 12 o’clock and remove all the clothes drying outside when you hear the sound of the aircraft at night; you know that it is related to this (Covid-19) in Malaysia. Please inform if you have family and friends in Malaysia.”

The World Health Organisation has declared Covid-19 as a pandemic, which means the disease has spread rapidly across many countries. — Bernama