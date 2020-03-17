Malaysia records first Covid-19 death in Sarawak

The State Health Department is still in the process to identify the source of the victim's infection. Meanwhile, 193 close contacts of the deceased have been traced and are undergoing home-quarantine. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysia recorded its first Covid-19 fatality today in Sarawak, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said today.

The victim is a 60-year-old pastor from the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kuching who passed away at 11am today, at Sarawak General Hospital.

“The State Health Department is still in the process to identify the source of his infection. Meanwhile, 193 close contacts of the deceased have been traced and are undergoing home-quarantine.

“Sarawak today recorded eleven (11) new positive cases. There are six (6) from Kuching, three (3) from Limbang and one (1) each from Betong and Lawas. They are now being treated at the three (3) designated hospitals namely, Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital,” the statement read, adding that another 35 Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) were recorded, with 204 patients still awaiting results.

The secretariat said that currently, 45 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have been traced to four clusters, namely, Sri Petaling Cluster, Kuching (Church) Cluster, Sarikei Cluster and another cluster in Kuching, the source of which is yet to be identified.

