Health Ministry confirms two Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, one linked to tabligh gathering

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — The Health Ministry today confirmed Malaysia has recorded two deaths over Covid-19, the first two fatalities in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the first death reported was a 60-year-old man who has a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“The man started experiencing fever, cough and breathing difficulties on March 7 before seeking medical treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital on March 14 after being tested positive for Covid-19.

“His condition deteriorated and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was pronounced dead today,” he said during a press conference here at the ministry.

As for the second death, Dr Adham said the deceased was a 34-year-old man who had attended a tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 27 to March 1.

“The deceased began experiencing fever on March 5 and sought treatment at Hospital Permai, Johor on March 12,” he said, adding that the man’s condition worsened and he was admitted to the ICU before passing away today.

