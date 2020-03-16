PM announces 2pc discount on electricity for all beginning April 1

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin at a press conference in Putrajaya March 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a 2 per cent discount on electricity bills for those in the commercial, industrial and agriculture sectors, as well as for domestic users.

In a press conference today, the chair or the Economic Action Council (EAC) said that the decision was reached by the Council, owing to the widespread impact of the Covid-19 virus, which has caused monetary losses.

“In the economic stimulus package (PRE2020) of February 27, 2020, the business category affected by Covid-19, especially the tourism sector, will receive a 15 per cent discount for electricity usage for six months beginning April 1 until September 30, 2020.

“Taking into account the spread of Covid-19 which has had a wide impact, the government has now decided to grant a 2 per cent discount for all other users in the commercial, industrial and agriculture categories as well as domestic users, beginning April 1 until September 30, 2020,” he announced.

Muhyiddin said that the 2 per cent discount is expected to involve an estimated allocation of RM500 million. This discount will benefit more than 10 million households and commercial users, industries as well as those in the agriculture sector.

