Malaysia registers 125 new Covid-19 cases, 95 related to tabligh gathering cluster

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Health Ministry has confirmed 125 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported today, with 95 cases linked to one cluster alone.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the 95 cases are linked to the tabligh gathering at Kuala Lumpur’s Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque, which ran from February 7 to March 1.

“Presently, 12 positive cases are being treated at Intensive Care Units and require breathing assistance,” he said during a press conference.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 553, with 42 having since been declared free of Covid-19 and discharged.

Dr Adham said in light of the sudden increase in Covid-19 positive cases nationwide, the ministry is now implementing late containment steps to curb the severity of the outbreak.

“These include making Sungai Buloh Hospital as an admitting facility specifically for Covid-19 cases, and ensuring laboratories nationwide are fully equipped to conduct analysis and testing.

“Quarantine centres have also been gazetted nationwide to handle the outbreak, with co-operation between the ministry and NGOs as well as the private sector in this,” he said.

The minister also thanked one of the tabligh’s leaders, Mansur Ismail, for stepping up to urge the attendees to get themselves checked.

“Following the teleconference between the leaders and the Health director-general yesterday and announcement today, over 7,000 people who attended the tabligh gathering have since gone to clinics for check-ups,” he said.

Over 15,000 people were estimated to have attended the tabligh gathering.

Dr Adham also reminded the public to take steps towards helping to contain Covid-19.

“Frequently washing your hands with soap or using hand sanitisers is an effective way. Practising coughing etiquette by closing one’s mouth to sneeze or cough should also be done.

“Avoid organising or attending mass gatherings, maintain social distancing of at least one metre from others, and postpone any trips to cities or regions affected by the outbreak,” he said.