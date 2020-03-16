Jackie Wong is first national athlete to test positive for Covid-19

National hammer throw record holder Jackie Wong Siew Cheer has tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 16 — National hammer throw record holder Jackie Wong Siew Cheer has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The news was confirmed by Malaysian Athletics Federation president Datuk SM Muthu to Bernama.

Jackie is one of Malaysia’s most consistent athletes breaking the national record 17 times. The latest was in last August during the Malaysian Closed Athletics Championships.

The 28-year-old’s throw of 68.22m at the National Sports Complex Training Track here shattered his previous record of 67.31m, set at the South Korea Championships in June 2019.

