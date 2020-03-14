Sarikei MP admitted to Sibu Hospital as PUI for Covid-19

Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu of DAP has been admitted to the Sibu Hospital as a patient under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/DAP Sarikei

SIBU, March 14 — Sarikei Member of Parliament Wong Ling Biu of DAP has been admitted to the Sibu Hospital as a patient under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that Wong has been admitted to the hospital and was a PUI.

Wong is said to have attended several political meetings in Kuala Lumpur from February 29 until last week following the political upheaval that led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Sibu Hospital has set up three teams, comprising medical officers and staff, to operate an infectious disease ward, with each team to work a 12-hour shift per day, for any eventuality of positive Covid-19 cases.

They have been told to have their personal belongings packed and a new job roster has been arranged for them.

Deputy Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, is expected to visit the hospital tomorrow to see the preparations made by the hospital.

Apart from the Sibu Hospital, the Kemuyang Youth Camp, about 21km from here, has been identified as another centre for quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

Sibu Medical Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter, saying it was still at the planning stage.

He also confirmed that a thermal scanner had been installed at the Sibu Airport to check passengers arriving from outside of Sarawak.

“The thermal scanner was installed on February 16. We have three staff at a time to operate the scanner,” he said, adding that there are two teams working two shifts for the purpose until 9pm daily.

Sibu Airport manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir when contacted said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd had purchased two portable thermal scanners to check its employees.

Meanwhile, the Rector of Sacred Cathedral Reverend Father Philip Hu had urged the Catholics in Sibu to hold special prayer at 3pm daily to seek God’s mercy to end the pandemic and to pray for those who are ill with Covid-19. — Bernama