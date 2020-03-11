Sarawak bans travellers coming from China, S. Korea, Italy and Iran

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. All foreigners who have been to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran in the past 14 days will be refused entry into Sarawak with immediate effect. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 11 — All foreigners, irrespective of nationalities, who have been to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran in the past 14 days will be refused entry into Sarawak with immediate effect, the State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

In announcing the latest travel restrictions imposed by the state government to check the spread of Covid-19, he said all Malaysians who are non-residents of Sarawak who have been to these four countries in the last 14 days were also strongly advised not to visit the state.

“All Sarawakians and Sarawakian PRs (Permanent Residents), work and student pass holders who have been to mainland China, South Korea, Italy and Iran in the last 14 days must undergo compulsory home quarantine for 14 days. They will be subjected to random monitoring by the medical authority,” he said in a statement.

Uggah, who is also a deputy chief minister, said all visitors from countries or regions affected by COVID-19 should adhere to guidelines issued by the Sarawak Health Department at all points of entry.

These countries or regions are France, Spain, Germany, the United States, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama