Noraini to steer Higher Education Ministry as entrusted by PM

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad on her first day at the Higher Education Ministry in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Newly appointed Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad is determined to steer the ministry as entrusted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In thanking Muhyiddin for his confidence in her ability to helm the ministry, Noraini said the prime minister wanted the workforce to be more focused as the Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry (KPT) are now two separate entities.

“Insyaallah (God willing) we will try our best,” she told the media as she entered her office at the KPT here after the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Melawati, Putrajaya.

Noraini said the ministry’s secretary-general would be briefing her on the direction of the ministry. adding that her focus would be to ensure improvement in higher education performance at both the international and national levels.

Noraini resigned as the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman effective today following her appointment as Higher Education Minister.

In a statement the Parit Sulong Member of Parliament said the resignation letter had been sent to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. — Bernama