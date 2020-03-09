Tengku Zafrul thanks PM for opportunity to serve Malaysia as finance minister

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who will be appointed as senator to be the finance minister vowed to give his best to the nation. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who will be appointed as senator to be the finance minister vowed to give his best to the nation.

In a statement, Tengku Zafrul thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving him an opportunity to serve the country.

“I am humbled by this enormous responsibility especially at a time when the country is facing unprecedented economic challenges.

“I undertake to give my best to the nation and am looking forward to serve with all the relevant stakeholders in ensuring we remain steadfast and in the spirit of inclusivity, work together to realize our collective aspirations,” he said.

Earlier, Muhyiddin announced that he would appoint a non-politician as the new finance minister.

He then named Tengku Zafrul and said he will be appointed as a senator, after which he will take up the position of finance minister.

“We will appoint the CIMB CEO as a senator, he is a great person,” said Muhyiddin.

Tengku Zafrul, 46, has had 24 years of experience in the financial industry.

He will be assisted by two deputy finance ministers, namely Umno’s Kudat MPD Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri and Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, CIMB group in a statement announced that Tengku Zafrul has resigned as its Group CEO and CEO of CIMB Bank Berhad with immediate effect.

Tengku Zafrul has also resigned from all other board positions on the same date.

The chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said, “Tengku Zafrul has served the Group for six years, when he re-joined in 2014. He has done an outstanding job, shaping CIMB’s transformation under our T18 and Forward23 strategic plans.

“His energy and commitment to CIMB will be difficult to match but he leaves behind a better organization with a stronger footing where he has united and instilled a strong CIMB culture.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Tengku Zafrul for all his contributions to the Group and wish him well in his next role.”