Syed Saddiq’s former aide appointed deputy to 47-year-old youth minister Reezal Merican

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican is the new youth and sports minister under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s new Cabinet lineup announced March 9, 2020. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, 47, has been appointed youth and sports minister, making him two decades older than his predecessor Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who was then, at 26, the country’s youngest minister.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, who was previously a special officer for Syed Saddiq, was appointed as Reezal’s deputy.

Last week, Syed Saddiq said he would rather lose all his position then backing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Syed Saddiq was replying to his former special officer Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who had announced on Twitter that after a two-hour meeting with Muhyiddin he had decided to support the Pagoh MP’s leadership as prime minister.

Mengambil Asas Fiqh Tabbayyun serta menyerahkan diri kepada ALLAH pemilik sebaik2 perancangan, saya beranikan diri ambil keputusan bertemu YAB Tan Sri Dato' Haji Muhyiddin Bin Haji Mohd Yassin, Presiden Parti Bersatu/ PM Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/veyZKYVsXC — Wan Fayhsal (@wanfayhsal) March 6, 2020

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal’s in his Twitter post said after his meeting with Muhyiddin that lasted almost two hours, he was convinced that the prime minister should continue to lead the country.

Among others, he had retweeted Syed Saddiq’s response to the situation within Bersatu, emphasising a need to uphold personal integrity rather than just be a part of the majority.