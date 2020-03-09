Foreign ministry portfolio a big responsibility, says Hishammuddin

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is seen leaving Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin's house in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein described his appointment today as foreign minister, as a big responsibility.

The Member of Parliament for Sembrong said he truly appreciated the confidence Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had in him, by entrusting him with the portfolio.

“I don’t view this appointment as a privilege. Instead, it is a big responsibility which I have to undertake to the best of my abilities,” he said in his Facebook account this evening, adding that he would continue to prioritise the interests of the country. — Bernama