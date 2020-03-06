Royal Malaysian Navy: Officers, crew of KD Lekiu tested negative of Covid-19

The officers and crew members of KD Lekiu vessel were screened when they arrived at Kota Kinabalu Base from South Korea yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― The first screening test done on the officers and crew members of KD Lekiu vessel which arrived at Kota Kinabalu Base from South Korea yesterday came back negative of Covid-19.

The Western Fleet Command headquarters in a statement said that all 150 officers and personnel were in good health.

KD Lekiu is expected to sail to Lumut Base and will arrive there on Monday, the statement said.

A second screening will be done upon arrival at the Lumut Base as a precautionary measure.

“All crew members will be quarantined in the ship pending results,” said the statement.

KD Lekiu departed from the Kota Kinabalu Base on February 5 to accompany Petronas Floating Liquified Natural Gas 2 (PFLNG 2) and docked at Samsung Heavy Industries Jetty, Geoje-do, Busan, South Korea on February 12, before sailing back home on February 18.

South Korea today reported 196 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total cases in the country to 6,284 so far. Seven deaths were also reported today bringing the tally up to 42. ― Bernama