Kedah PKR reiterates party’s commitment to support Mukhriz as MB

Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Johari Abdul (centre) explained that all PH representatives were committed to maintaining political stability in Kedah. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUNGAI PETANI, March 6 — Kedah PKR Leadership Council chairman Datuk Johari Abdul reiterated the party’s commitment and that of all Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen to support Datuk Seri Mukhriz Dr Mahathir’s leadership as the state’s Mentri Besar.

While rejecting the assumption that PH assemblymen would jump ship to form a new state government with Umno and PAS, Johari explained that all PH representatives were committed to maintaining political stability in Kedah.

“The political uncertainty in the country needs to be stopped because the people are our priority and if the PH representatives in Kedah remain committed than I don’t expect any changes,” he told a press conference after chairing the Kedah PKR meeting here, today.

Meanwhile, Johari, who is also the Gurun assemblyman told reporters of his appointment as Kedah PH chairman replacing Mukhriz.

“Yesterday, we (PKR) had a meeting with DAP and Amanah leaders and they have agreed to appoint me as the state’s new PH chairman,” he said.

Johari said other positions in the state PH leadership would be discussed later including Mukhriz and Bersatu’s. — Bernama