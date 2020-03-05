Muhyiddin: SPM 2019 results show effectiveness of education system

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the better overall achievement as compared to the 2018 results was an indicator that the expansion and effectiveness of the education system and the policies practised had succeeded in giving quality education to all layers of society. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 ― The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2019 examination results clearly show that the many initiatives taken by the Education Ministry (KPM) have borne results, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement here today, he said the better overall achievement as compared to the 2018 results was an indicator that the expansion and effectiveness of the education system and the policies practised had succeeded in giving quality education to all layers of society.

“In this matter, KPM is always making efforts to improve the quality of the national education system. The 2019 SPM results is part of the proof of the efforts and commitment of KPM to provide the best education for all,” he said.

Congratulating SPM 2019 candidates for the good results, Muhyiddin said the National Grade Point Average this time was 4.86, 0.03 point lower than 4.89 for 2018, where the lower score showed better achievement.

He underscored that the percentage of candidates eligible to receive the SPM certificate also rose, apart from 860 out of 1,402 Special Needs Candidates (CBK) who sat for the examination awarded the certificate.

“The performance obviously is a source pride to families, teachers and society. I congratulate all parents whose children performed well,” he said.

Muhyiddin said family encouragement played an important role to boost the performance of their children, apart from the dedication of teachers in moulding students.

“Thank you teachers. Without the sacrifices of teachers, excellent and inspirational achievement will not become a reality,”he added.

The prime minister also expressed his hope that students who were less successful would not despair over today's results.

“I believe with the right encouragement, support and guidance, insya-Allah (God willing) success will definitely be achieved,” he said.

As for those who obtained outstanding results, Muhyiddin said he hoped that they continue to work hard in future so that they could contribute to the nation, race and religion. ― Bernama