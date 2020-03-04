Cops detain another man for insulting Agong, Johor Sultan

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspect was arrested in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, yesterday, after police received a report on the matter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Police detained another man who was believed to have uploaded a status that insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on a social website.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the suspect, aged 42, was arrested in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, yesterday, after police received a report on the matter.

“The remand process and investigation will be conducted by the Seremban police,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

However, Mior Faridalathrash said the man’s arrest had no link with the five individuals being tracked down by the police for a similar offence.

He said the police had also arrested six individuals for investigation, also for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Facebook. ― Bernama