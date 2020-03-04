14 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Malaysia, says Health D-G

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has confirmed that as of noon today, there are 14 new Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia.
These 14 new cases are part of the second wave infection that started on February 27, contracted from Case 26.
“Collectively, the total number of new cases that tested positive to date are 28. These cases belong to the second wave cluster,” he told reporters today during a press conference here at the Health Ministry.
MORE TO COME
Setakat ini, 21 kes positif dikaitkan dgn kes kluster iaitu kes ke-26.— KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 4, 2020
Kes ke-30 hingga kes ke-50 adalah kontak rapat atau dikaitkan dgn kes ke-26.
Pengesanan kontak rapat
oleh pasukan kesihatan KKM di lapangan masih berjalan. pic.twitter.com/5qtkCm1XlE