14 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Malaysia, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has confirmed that as of noon today, there are 14 new Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia.

These 14 new cases are part of the second wave infection that started on February 27, contracted from Case 26.

“Collectively, the total number of new cases that tested positive to date are 28. These cases belong to the second wave cluster,” he told reporters today during a press conference here at the Health Ministry.

