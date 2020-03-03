Syed Saddiq to remain with Bersatu, vows to continue fight against corruption

Former Youth and Sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during the ministry’s farewell celebration in Putrajaya March 3, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said that he will remain with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and continue his struggle against corruption.

He said this was the very reason he joined politics in the first place.

“I joined to reject corruption, and will continue to urge the Malays to reject corrupt leaders who can bring problems in the future,” Syed Saddiq said during his farewell as Youth and Sports Minister at the ministry's complex here.

He recalled the harassment and threats he had to endure from corrupt individuals and organisations, which were worsened by the threats towards his friends and family members.

“They even threatened my mother, a teacher who was just recovering from cancer. I have always taken a firm stand against corruption, and will continue to do so by speaking my mind.

“After all, what good is it to enter into politics and achieve great temporal power, but at the cost of one’s own moral conscience? I can at least sleep easy at night,” Syed Saddiq said.

In his final address to ministry personnel, he said it has been a “great honour” to serve alongside them.

“Without all of you, it is impossible for the country to remain at peace. As civil servants, it is not your fault that you were dragged into this, but ours.

“In our lives, regardless of the positions we hold, we are all confronted with the chance to forward our careers with integrity. I hope the opportunity to do so will appear for everyone,” Syed Saddiq said.

He also apologised for the past week’s political turmoil, which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the eventual appointment of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

“I apologise for any mistakes I may have made, be it in my actions or words. I have tried my best.

“The past week has led me to reflect back and think there is still more than could be done, if only there was enough time,” Syed Saddiq said.