Muhyiddin clocks in as PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Putra Perdana March 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin started his work as the 8th Prime Minister today.

He entered the Perdana Putra building, which houses the Prime Minister's office, at 8 am to begin his official duty as the country’s new prime minister.

Upon his arrival, Muhyiddin was welcomed by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, before being taken to the fifth floor where his office is located.

Prayers were recited before he entered his office and Muhyiddin also signed the commencement of duty book.

Muhyiddin, 72, took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at the Istana Negara yesterday (March 1).

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister in accordance with Articles 40 (2) (a) and 43 (2) (a) of the Federal Constitution.

On his first day, Muhyiddin will attend meetings with Mohd Zuki, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Defence Force chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama