Pro-Dr M MPs gather in solidarity as Muhyiddin sworn in as PM

The MPs who support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the swearing-in of the country's eighth prime minister at Istana Neagra in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Image courtesy of twitter.com/mujahidrawa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The MPs in support of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was pictured today sticking today while former ally Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the country’s eight prime minister.

The photo of them was tweeted by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, picturing them huddling in a circle.

“While the backdoor PM is taking oath, we 114 MPs are together,” he wrote.

In the accompanying photo, Dr Mahathir could be seen standing with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Datuk Mohamad Sabu among others, presumably at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary building where his press conference was held earlier.

However, it cannot be verified if all 114 MPs had been with Dr Mahathir.

Two of those in Dr Mahathir’s list have since claimed they never supported the former prime minister, while one more MP has added her name to the list.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah early today swore in Muhyiddin amidst claims from Dr Mahathir and his faction that Muhyiddin did not have majority support.

Dr Mahathir had said that the Agong had decided not see him despite having statutory declarations and letters from more than half the Parliamant’s 222 MPs that he had the majority behind him.