PMO: Viral public holiday announcement a hoax

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — The viral headline about tomorrow (March 2) being declared as a public holiday in conjunction with the appointment of the new prime minister, is a hoax.

Prime Minister’s Office in a brief statement today called on all quarters to immediately stop circulating the headline on social media.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara, earlier today.

The swearing-in took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) at 10.33am. — Bernama