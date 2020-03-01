Despite backing Dr M, PBS says will be friendly to Muhyiddin’s government

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, who is Kota Marudu MP, said he banded with like-minded MPs, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak who pledged to support Dr Mahathir, in the interests of national unity and stability. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Mar 1 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) pledged to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration today, despite its lawmakers previously declaring for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, who is Kota Marudu MP, said he banded with like-minded MPs, especially those from Sabah and Sarawak who pledged to support Dr Mahathir, in the interests of national unity and stability.

“A Statutory Declaration (SD) drive was made in favour of Dr Mahathir as the nation’s premier leader, but due to splits, there was no clear choice for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to declare for the post,” he said.

When Muhyiddin emerged the front-runner for the post, Ongkili said his party chose to abstain.

The Sabah opposition party has one MP.

Ongkili said that the party was grateful that the political impasse was seemingly over after seven days of intense politicking and pledged to remain friendly towards the new federal government.

“Assuming laws and procedures have been complied with, we express congratulations to the nation’s eighth PM, (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin.

“We appeal to the new Prime Minister to address the perennial problems that beset Sabah, especially the illegal immigrants menace and restoration of State rights as contained in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63). For all these, PBS will give the necessary support to his leadership,” he said.

“We will also focus on championing matters, especially those affecting Sabah and Sabahans, such as security, MA63, illegal immigrants and equitable economic development,” he added.