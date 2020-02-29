Mukhriz questions how Muhyiddin can be PM when six MPs from Bersatu supports Dr M

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir leaves the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir questioned how Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had garnered enough support from fellow MPs to be appointed as the eighth prime minister when some PPBM lawmakers had thrown their support behind Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In an Instagram post, Mukhriz said that there are six lawmakers from Bersatu that had supported Dr Mahathir as their prime minister candidate.

“How can 36 Bersatu member of parliament support Tan Sri Muhyiddin as PM if there are six of them that supports Tun Mahathir as PM?

“1) Mukhriz Mahathir – Jerlun, 2) Ir Amiruddin Hamzah — Kubang Pasu, 3) Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman – Muar, 4) Dr Maszlee Malik — Simpang Renggam, 5) Eddin Syazlee Shith — Kuala Pilah, 6) Mahathir Mohamad – Langkawi.

“Lied to become a PM?” he asked.

Muhyiddin was announced as the nation’s 8th prime minister by the royal palace earlier today, where he had garnered 114 votes from Umno, Bersatu and members of Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) had said that the coalition will conduct its own probe to find out how Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister.

Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub earlier claimed that the PH coalition commanded the support of between 111 to 112 MPs, enough to form a simple majority government.