Malaysia’s special allowance for Covid-19 heroes: RM400 for doctors, RM200 for immigration

Interim Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the economic stimulus package announcement at Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Putrajaya will give out special monthly allowances to those involved in combating the Covid-19 virus outbreak and halting its spread, with sums of RM200 and RM400, depending on their roles.

Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the federal government will also ensure there are enough equipment and other medical necessities to continue fighting the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“As a sign of appreciation to those in the front line protecting Malaysia from the contagion, government staff directly involved in the containment efforts will be eligible for a special monthly critical allowance of RM400 for medical doctors and other medical personnel, as well as RM200 for immigration and related front-line staff commencing February 2020 until the end of the pandemic.”

“To date, the Ministry of Health has committed RM150 million to purchase the relevant equipment, medicine and consumables in the effort to contain Covid-19 outbreak. The government will provide the necessary resources to ensure Covid-19 disease is well managed,” he said.

