PNS appoints Mohd Hilaluddin as CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Perbadanan Nasional (PNS) has appointed Mohd Hilaluddin Abd Shukor as chief executive officer (CEO) effective February 20, 2020.

Mohd Hilaluddin, 54, who started his career in the banking sector, has vast experience ranging from credit, structuring loans to arranging Private Debt Securities, both conventional and Islamic financing facilities, PNS said in a statement today.

He also has venture capital and private equity experience in various capacities from being an investor to fund manager, and as involved in the setting up of a private equity fund in an Islamic international bank.

Mohd Hilaluddin has also served Khazanah Nasional Bhd, looking after its investment portfolio. His responsibilities included management and monitoring start-up companies, charting their strategic direction and drive the value creation plan.

He was also responsible in monitoring venture capital companies within the portfolio and sat on the board of several Khazanah’s investee companies.

He holds an MBA in Business Finance from University of Hull and a degree in Financial and Legal Studies from Sheffield Hallam University, the UK.

PNS chairman Datuk Dzulkifli Fadzilah said Mohd Hilaluddin’s appointment will certainly enable PNS to continue to strengthen its position as an agency with the mandate to lead the development of Malaysia’s franchise industry. — Bernama