PKR MPs arrive at palace in open-top tour bus to meet Agong

A bus ferrying PKR MPs arrives at Istana Negara February 26, 2020. ― Picture Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Several PKR MPs arrived at Istana Negara in the KL Hop-On Hop-Off open-top tour bus today, as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is set to interview the remaining 132 MPs to decide who commands majority as the prime minister.

The MPs arrived at around 10.40am, including Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, who waved and smiled at the throng of reporters who awaited their arrival.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will proceed with the second interview session with MPs today, with the media spotlight on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and its former allies in Pakatan Harapan.

The session today started with Bersatu MPs, with Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik seen arriving at Istana Negara driving his white car at 9.43am, and passing two boxes of beverages to the media before heading inside.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived later at around 9.50am.

Following Bersatu, the Agong is slated to meet MPs from PKR, Parti Amanah Negara, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s 11, DAP, and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah.

Each MP is given some three minutes each for the interview with His Majesty, which is witnessed by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The notice about the interview was delivered to all MPs by the palace yesterday, in accordance with Article 43 (2) of the Federal Constitution.